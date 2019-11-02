TRAVERSE CITY — Sentencing for a former Kingsley Area Schools principal and teacher convicted of assault against two former students was delayed two weeks.
Karl A. Hartman, 55, was set to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual contact, stemming from accusations he spanked two students for sexual gratification in his office when he was the principal at Kingsley Elementary School in 2004. The felony convictions carry a maximum five-year prison sentence that Hartman would serve concurrently.
The court adjourned the sentencing until 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said the move was made to allow more time for victim impact statements and that Friday’s sentencing schedule was rather full.
“Normally, they only schedule sentencings for 15 minutes apiece,” Attwood said. “I don’t know if they set a cap on how long (the Nov. 14 sentencing) will go. Probably as long as it takes to hear all the victim statements.”
Attwood said “at least a few” victims are expected to be there.
The Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office offered Hartman a plea on reduced charges Oct. 4. Hartman had been charged with six felony and two misdemeanor counts — one felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony accosting a minor for immoral purposes and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors — relating to incidents prosecutors said took place between 1988 and 2018. He faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Hartman was arrested Jan. 22 and arraigned the following day on the two second-degree counts of criminal sexual conduct, one accosting count and two furnishing alcohol counts. Prosecutors added more charges in the following months as more accusers came forward. Hartman faced 11 counts at one point before three charges were dropped in August.
Hartman will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the plea agreement.
