KALKASKA — A downstate family is seeking answers from law enforcement after a woman who uses a wheelchair and requires attendant care was left alone in an unlocked motel room when her husband was jailed after a traffic stop.
Kathryn Mancini was a passenger in a side-by-side driven by her husband, Thomas Mancini, in the early hours of May 8, police records show, when the Livonia couple was pulled over by Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The Mancinis said they’d been trail-riding over Mother’s Day weekend, stopped at Kal-Ho Lounge for dinner and drinks, and were leaving a downtown gas station intending to check into their motel room when they were stopped.
Thomas Mancini was lodged in Kalkaska County’s jail, accused of illegally driving on a state highway, fleeing the traffic stop and failing a sobriety test, although he was never arraigned and was later released without charge.
Kathryn Mancini said while her husband, who also is her caretaker, was in jail, she spent a harrowing night on the floor of the motel room after a deputy checked her in, left her in the room alone, and she fell out of the wheelchair officers had borrowed from a local hospital.
“Is that the best they could do?” Kathryn Mancini, who is quadriplegic, said. “Or did they just want to get me off their hands?”
Thomas Mancini said he told officers his wife could not stay alone and expressed frustration with what he characterized as a lack of understanding about how vulnerable Kathryn would be when left to fend for herself away from home.
“If my blood alcohol came back too high, I would have taken the responsibility for that,” Thomas Mancini said. “The really concerning thing in this whole scenario is how they left my wife.”
The Mancinis said they would have preferred to have Kathryn wait in the lobby of the jail or the police station rather than being left alone at a motel, but law enforcement said the facilities aren’t set up for that and the corrections officer on duty had to prioritize regular responsibilities.
Experts in the Americans with Disabilities Act — a federal law which, for more than three decades, has sought to protect the civil rights of those with disabilities — say such incidents highlight an ongoing need by law enforcement for training.
“Police officers are not social workers and they’re not meant to be, that’s not their role, but more departments need to embrace CIT training,” said Leah Ortiz, a military veteran and former police officer, who as Executive Director of The ARC of Calhoun County, conducts crisis training for first responders.
Crisis Intervention Team training, Ortiz said, teaches officers and other first responders how to ask someone with a disability what their needs are, build empathy and connect the person with available resources.
Ortiz said, in her work with The ARC of Calhoun County, she and others had so far trained 108 officers in Michigan in CIT, and those officers can now share what they’ve learned with colleagues. It is the cost of the training, rather than an unwillingness by officers to participate, that is a factor in why more officers haven’t been trained, she said.
Ortiz said the course is 40 hours and The ARC charges for travel, lodging, mileage and meals but often provides the actual training at no cost.
“Let’s face it,” Ortiz said, “these are issues that have been around for a long time and officers haven’t always handled them in the best way. But the culture is changing and being able to assist someone with a disability is something many officers want to be able to do.”
Kalkaska County Undersheriff David Wagner said responding officers on May 8 were well-intentioned when assisting Kathryn Mancini, but inexperienced as far as interacting with someone who has a disability.
“I understand we may not have done everything right, I get that,” Wagner said. “I think our guys did the best that they could with what we had available to us. Hindsight is 20-20, but I never felt that we were indifferent to Ms. Mancini’s needs.”
Body cam footage of the incident, which was provided to the Record-Eagle, doesn’t show everything, Wagner said, such as a discussion between Kathryn Mancini and some of the officers on scene.
Wagner said he’d be interested in learning more about CIT training, that it had been his impression the course focused more on how law enforcement interacted with those who are suicidal or have a mental disability and agreed that cost is a consideration, especially for small, rural offices.
“We don’t have an unlimited budget but, that said, I would welcome people to come and do some training,” Wagner said. “I think that would be something needed in all of northern Michigan.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said his officers have received a variety of training for interacting with vulnerable populations and will seek help from EMS or other resources when needed.
“We are the default agency for all kinds of situations, our sergeants have the wherewithal to sort through them,” Bensley said. “It’s easy to Monday-morning quarterback a situation that, in the moment, can be challenging for everyone.”
The Traverse City Police Department is scheduled to hold interviews beginning Sept. 19 for a staff social worker as part of an effort by multiple groups to better respond to public safety issues, such as what the Mancinis experienced.
Thomas Mancini’s brother, Michael Mancini, who also lives downstate, was with the couple on Mother’s Day weekend and was driving a second side-by-side. Police records show he also was detained and can be heard on body cam footage expressing concern for his sister-in-law.
“I’m not sure what her capabilities are,” an officer can be heard telling Michael Mancini. “We’ll get her somewhere safe for the night. That’s the best we can do. Get her somewhere safe and warm and you guys will be out in the morning, most likely.”
That was at 2 a.m. Sunday; the court didn’t open until Monday morning, which was when the men were released — Thomas without charges and Michael with a Sept. 19 hearing for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a possible additional charge, records show.
Kathryn Mancini said she uses a custom motorized wheelchair, which was still in the couple’s vehicle parked in a lot near the Higgins Lake exit off M-127. The wheelchair that officers borrowed from the hospital was much too large for her, Kathryn said. She could not use the armrests or the footrests, and recalled feeling panicked and angry when she fell out of the chair and dropped her phone.
“I asked him (the deputy) to lock the door when he left, but he said he was going to leave it unlocked in case I needed help,” Kathryn said. “Anyone could have come in that room. And, honestly, is that what they would want for somebody they cared about?”
Kathryn said she has an app on her phone that responds to her voice and was able to activate it long enough to make a single call. A third Mancini brother, David Mancini, answered and arrived at the motel hours later, checking several doors before he found Kathryn’s.
Wagner said he could not confirm the door was unlocked, although he has since discussed the entire incident with the responding officers to evaluate what they did well and what the office wants to improve on. He said an internal training is planned this fall, where he was sure the incident would be discussed again.
Marianne Mancini, mother of Thomas and Michael and mother-in-law to Kathryn, filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s office, and Thomas Mancini said he has spoken with Wagner and others at the sheriff’s office.
Mother’s Day is fraught with bad memories for Kathryn, Thomas said, and the trip up north was an effort by the family to give her some good ones.
“The side-by-side was new. We saw a waterfall, and a bridge on the trail and I really like nature, it brings me to peace,” Kathryn said. “When we were getting pulled over, we thought they were going to pass us and pull someone else over. But we were wrong about that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.