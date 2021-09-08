TRAVERSE CITY — Harm Reduction Michigan will host an event on the opioid epidemic at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center in Traverse City.
The Broader Picture focuses on the epidemic and its related co-morbidities. The featured speaker is Dr. Robert Heimer of the Yale School of Public Health, who has studied IV drug use and the effectiveness of intervention programs such as needle exchanges, overdose prevention and resuscitation, and medically-assisted treatment of opioid addiction.
Heimer will speak at 11 a.m.
People are encouraged to register for this free event, with the link found at the Harm Reduction Facebook page. It will also be available via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.