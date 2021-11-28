TRAVERSE CITY — Amanda Wolschon was hesitant at first to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home.
“I actually sat on the application for like two or three months before I actually filled it out and sent it in,” Wolschon said. “Mostly because … I felt like it was out of my reach, not something I could do.”
She eventually applied in March 2020. After one month she found out she was approved for a Habitat home and 14 months later she and her two sons moved into their new home, just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Wolschon is a store manager at a Verizon store. She had been living with her parents with her two sons on and off for the past decade.
There were years when Wolschon and her sons lived in their own apartment, but she said it was often too expensive. With her Habitat home, her sons were excited from the beginning to move in and get their own rooms.
“We would often come and check the build site and see updates and, even before it was ours technically, they were running through the house as it was being built, before the walls were up,” Wolschon said.
Tom Kachadurian, Habitat for Humanity Director of Marketing, said most people wait six to nine months for their houses. Wolschon’s 14-month wait was “not normal at all,” and “entirely because of COVID,” he said.
“Just everything with the way the world right now is delay, delay, delay because of COVID,” Wolschon said. “I tried to stay positive, especially for my boys ... there were tears, I won’t lie.”
Wolschon said over the course of the 14 months, she had been told five or six rough estimates of when she would be able to move into her Habitat home. The move-in date shifted from spring to summer to fall — even a few days prior to her eventual move-in day she said she was told the move-in day might be pushed a few days.
“In the back of my mind I just kept telling myself ‘everything happens for a reason, just hang in there, you will get into this house eventually,’” Wolschon said.
Katchadurian said Habitat’s homeowners are not usually homeless or poor — they have to demonstrate two years of steady income. Habitat targets a demographic that does not often qualify for other housing help.
On Wednesday Nov. 17, the house was dedicated to Wolschon. She said she planned to use a U-Haul to move her furniture and belongings into the house Friday, but she and her sons were too excited to wait.
“My kids were just so excited so we grabbed air mattresses and we just kind of camped out in our rooms,” Wolschon said.
Those who apply to the Habitat home ownership program purchase their homes from Habitat, and Habitat ensures that their mortgages are affordable and will supplement mortgages or offer monetary assistance if needed. Habitat homeowners like Wolschon are not gifted their homes.
“I’m not given a free home. I’m paying a mortgage just like anybody else, Habitat just makes it affordable for my income,” Wolschon said.
Kachadurian said the program is meant to target people who make just below the average median income and have steady work but are not making enough money to qualify for housing assistance or save up to buy a home.
“Our Habitat homeowners are not poor, they’re not the people who are homeless and have nothing, because there’s programs for those people,” Kachadurian said. “[They’re] the people who make just enough money that they don’t really qualify for much of anything, but they still don’t have enough money to buy a house.”
Kachadurian said the families who get houses through the Habitat for Humanity program pay about or less than $1,000 per month on their mortgages.
“It’s a confidence builder, it’s a stability builder — which is so important for kids — and it just makes people feel more like they’re a part of the community and not somebody from the outside looking in,” Kachadurian said.
As part of Habitat’s requirements, Wolschon also took classes on budgeting and homeownership so she could feel prepared to budget with a mortgage.
Each house is also built in part by the homeowner and the homeowner’s friends and family. Wolschon had to put in 275 “sweat equity” hours, in which she worked on the house projects herself or volunteered her time at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.
She said that between being a mom and working full time, fitting those hours in was hard, but rewarding.
“That was super super fun to be able to kind of have a hand in building my own house,” Wolschon said. “I also personally got to pick the main paint color in the house, I got to pick the color of the appliances, I got to pick the color of my kitchen and my countertops and my flooring, so it is really nice that it’s not just a cookie-cutter home. I had a hand in the pieces of the home as well.”
Wolschon is still unpacking, but her first week in her new home has been great, she said. She is planning a housewarming party and considered putting together a big Thanksgiving meal for her family, but since she is still setting everything up, she and her sons and her fiancé ordered pick up Thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel.
“We’re just happy to be here,” Wolschon said. “It feels so good to just be in my own space and know that this is my own space.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.