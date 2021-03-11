Often when you’re drifting for walleyes with live bait, you leave your bail open and hold the line with your finger, which allows you to release it if a fish hits, giving the fish enough slack to take the bait before you set the hook.
Mark Martin recently showed me a device that allows you to do the same thing while ice fishing. The Dubro quick release clip acts as your finger; you slip the line into the clip, which attaches to your rod via a zip tie, and when the fish takes the bait, he pulls the line from the clip, allowing the fish to run with it until he has the bait well enough to set the hook. It’s simple, but ingenious.
Sold by the pair, Dubro quick release clips retail for around $8.
— Bob Gwizdz
