By now, I think just about everybody knows that most of the heat loss suffered outdoors comes from your head. Proper headwear keeps you warm, period.
A buddy of mine recently turned me on to the Yooper Chook, a combination hat/face warmer that was designed by an Upper Peninsula seamstress when her brothers asked her to come up with something that would keep them warm.
A little more than a decade later, they’re a big hit.
They can be worn like a typical watch cap on those days that are not so freezing, but when it gets really cold, the face warmer is worth its weight.
Yooper Chooks cost around $25 and can be found at numerous retail outlets in Michigan.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.