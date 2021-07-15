Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear: Wader boots
I generally buy relatively inexpensive neoprene waders for cold-weather pursuits and, although I have to replace them every couple of seasons, I find it more cost-effective than buying expensive ones and hoping to get many, many more years out of them.
And as a bonus, I get a pair of rubber boots out of it every couple of years by cutting the boots off the old waders.
Because I buy my cold-weather waders a size too big — so I can get a couple of pairs of socks on when I wear them — the left-over boots are easier to slip on than loafers and I don’t even have to bend over to do so.
And while I wouldn’t wear them for a day afield, they are perfect for walking the dog in the rain or going out to the firewood pile or shoveling the snow in the winter.
— Bob Gwizdz
