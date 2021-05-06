A buddy recently turned me on to a new jigging lure, the Vibrato by Sebile, which is sort of a hybrid between a spoon and a blade bait. Shaped like a jigging spoon, the Vibrato sports treble hooks on both ends; the line tie is located halfway between the hooks on the dorsal side of the bait so that it presents with a horizontal attitude, instead of vertically as a typical jigging spoon.
My buddy, who tends to cast it and bounce it back — like a blade — says it’s an excellent bait for jigging though the ice for walleyes.
Available in six sizes, from 1/8th to one ounce, and nine color patterns, Vibratos sell for less than $5 for the smaller models to around $7 for the large ones.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.