At the risk of sounding like a nag — use sunscreen when you’re outdoors. Incidence of skin cancer is on the rise and though it is generally treatable, it can cause big trouble if it’s located in a difficult place or is ignored and allowed to spread.
There are numerous products on the market — lotions, sprays and gels — that will allow you to spend more time outdoors without absorbing the damaging ultraviolet radiation that cause sun burn. Because I have an Irish complexion, I try to use a product with a SPF (sun protection factor) of 50, which blocks 98 percent of the sun’s damaging rays.
I’ve taken to using sprays more than the other products in recent years because they tend to be less greasy, but whatever you use, apply it liberally and often. Save your skin; you’ll be glad you did.
— Bob Gwizdz
