With drop-shot rigging all the rage for a wide variety of fish, Blakemore has developed a line of hooks that make rigging easy. The oddly shaped hooks are designed with a bend in the middle — to which you tie your main line — and then run the tag-end of that knot through what looks like a traditional eye, to which you attach the weight.
The design causes the business end of the hook to stand out straight from the main line for positive hooking power.
StandOut hooks are available in sizes 1 to 8 and retail for around $3 a pack.
— Bob Gwizdz
