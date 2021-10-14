Ear plugs are a great idea when shooting, but they can be a hindrance in the woods when you can’t hear a bird flush or talk to your partner who is some yards away. But electronic sound-compression ear plugs allow you to hear everything going on, but still shut out the muzzle blast when the shot rings out.
They are not cheap — they start at around $100 and go up from there depending on features. Some are Bluetooth compatible so you can talk on the phone (if you’re so inclined). They’d be perfect for the duck blind or even the deer blind.
— Bob Gwizdz
