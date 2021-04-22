Cranking in a large fish — say a king salmon or big lake trout — can be a challenge, especially for those who are somewhat physically challenged, like children, people with physical infirmities or health conditions. But there’s a product on the market that will help.
The Rod Boss is plastic aftermarket device that clamps on to the forearm of the rod and allows an angler to hang on and crank the reel without it torquing on them. Made in Holland (Mich.), the Rod Boss is the answer for those who have trouble bringing in a big fish on a heavy rod. They retail for around $50
— Bob Gwizdz
