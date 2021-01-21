A longstanding favorite darting jig for ice fishermen has been given a makeover. Northland has added a rattle to its Puppet Minnow and changed the hooks to make the bait more effective at attracting fish from a distance and then hooking them when they come in.
The rattle chamber is almost like a dorsal fin atop the bait and it has been adorned with wider-gap hooks. The front hook has been removed to give the bait more weight-forward action and to help prevent contact with the edges of the hole when landing a fish.
The 1/4th ounce Rattling Puppet Minnow, available in 12 colors, carries a suggested retail of $7.99, but you can find it at many internet merchants for less.
— Bob Gwizdz
