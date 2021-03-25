Wax worms are probably the preferred live bait for ice anglers and are popular with some steelheaders, too, but they’re not always available everywhere. Enter DMF Bait Co.
Although the Waterford-based bait purveyors built their company around live bait, which they continue to supply to bait shops all around the state, they’ve recently added a line of preserved wax worms.
The anise-scented insect larva, which the company says is preserved with formaldehyde, should be refrigerated for best results, according to the package, but I’ve had a jar in my office at room temperature for a month and they are just fine.
— Bob Gwizdz
