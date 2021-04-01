A spinner is a spinner is a spinner, right? Not necessarily. Dearborn-based Eppinger, makers of the iconic Dardevle spoon, has a unique line of spinners with an offset main shaft designed to never tangle.
Available in six sizes, three back blade finishes (gold, nickel and copper) and a plethora of colored blades, Notangle spinners feature an obtuse angle main shaft (I’d guess it to be about 135 degrees) so the hooks never wrap around the shaft on the cast, making every cast count
— Bob Gwizdz
