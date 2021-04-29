Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
If you need cold-weather boots, now is the time to buy them as retailers unload last year’s stock.
I recently found a pair of Muck boots for half price, and though I didn’t really need them, everyone I know who wears Mucks raves about them.
I’ve worn them on the ice, in the rain, and just around the yard and I haven’t been disappointed; they’ve kept me warm and dry and that’s what boots are supposed to do, isn’t it?
— Bob Gwizdz
