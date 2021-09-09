Gwizdz’s
Gadgets and Gear: Light sticks
If you fish at night with bait and use more than one rod, you either have to light up the area or you need some sort of bite indicator to let you know your bait has been taken. One option is a light stick, attached to your rod tip. You’ll see it move when the rod tip jumps.
One manufacturer, Ocean Sun, makes small light sticks that clip on to the rod tip. They’ll last all night and retail for around $1 apiece, but you can buy them in bulk online for much less.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.