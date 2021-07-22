If you fish for pike — or even if you don’t, but you fish in water where there are pike — It wouldn’t hurt to have a pair of jaw spreaders in the boat. Pike often inhale baits down to their gullets and it’s no easy task to remove the lure, especially if you want to release the fish and you don’t want to damage it during the extraction process.
There are dozens of them on the market, but there’s no need to get too fancy; a reliable set of jaw spreaders doesn’t have to set you back more than $5 and you’ll be glad you have them the first time you don’t get your fingers torn up unhooking a pike.
— Bob Gwizdz
