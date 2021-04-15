Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
This is the time of year when sinking, rattling, vibrating baits shine and though I have long been partial to Rat-L-Traps, which practically had a monopoly on that style of baits 40 years ago, now just about every lure manufacturer has a model or two in its lineup.
I recently came across a new one from Jackall, a Japanese manufacturer. The TN60 is unique as it boasts a tungsten mouth on the underside of its nose that causes it to fall nose down and run more vertically on the retrieve. The 2.4-inch, 4/9th ounce lure is available in wide variety of colors. But they’re pricey, retailing for around $15.
— Bob Gwizdz
