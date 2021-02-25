When the winter weather gets brutal — as it has recently — ice fishing outside of a shack becomes nearly impossible as the holes freeze up quickly.
Anglers who set tip-ups or dead-stick set rods outside of their shanties have those tools removed from their repertoire unless they take extraordinary steps to use them.
One product designed to allow you to keep fishing is the Hot Box, manufactured by JT Outdoor Products.
A collapsible metal box with a built-in propane heater, the Hot Box will keep your hole open in sub-zero weather. They’re lightweight and easily transportable.
Expect to pay about $140 for one.
— Bob Gwizdz
