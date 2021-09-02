Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear:
Hook remover
There are dozens of items on the market to help remove fish hooks from deeply hooked fish, but the best one I’ve ever seen is called a Crazy Shark. Available in two sizes — 13 1/2 inches and 9 1/2 inches — the Crazy Shark consists of an aluminum tube with an internal hook. Press the trigger and a stainless steel hook extends, hook it around the fish hook, release the trigger and you have a firm hold on the fish hook. Then twist it to remove the fish hook.
Crazy Sharks retail for $15.98 and $12.98, but you can probably find them online a little cheaper. They’re especially effective for large, toothy fish and they come with a lanyard so you can clip it on to a belt loop or whatever.
— Bob Gwizdz
