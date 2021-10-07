It’s getting to be time for sighting in your firearms for deer season and if you find it a chore, a gun vise can lessen your load.
A gun vise holds the firearm in the same position as when it was fired; instead of shooting a three-shot group to figure out where your firearm is shooting, you can zero it in with one shot by using a vise.
Simply fire the gun, then walk the crosshairs of your scope to the bullet hole. It’s sighted in. (Most guys shoot a second shot just to make sure.)
You can buy them for as little as $100, while a top-notch model will cost about twice that. A buddy of mine, who owns one, says he figures he recouped the cost of the vise on the money he saved on ammo alone in the last couple of years.
— Bob Gwizdz
