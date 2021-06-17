Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear:
Fish Slime Paste
There are dozens of fish attractants — both visual and scent — for spicing up your lures, but a buddy of mine (who’s a good fisherman) recently turned me on to Fish Slime Paste, which he swears by. It’s a non-greasy additive that you rub on your baits that’s not nearly as messy as many other products, but, best yet, is from an Oxford, Mich., company.
Used mostly on soft plastics, my buddy says he adds it everything, including jerk baits. It’s around $7 for a two ounce jar.
— Bob Gwizdz
