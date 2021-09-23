owner hook.jpg

As my search for the ideal drop-shot hook continues, my buddy Ben Nielsen turned me on to a perfect hook for bass fishing: an Owner Cover Shot.

What makes this hook fairly unique is a small bait keeper maybe a quarter inch down the shank from the eye.

It allows you to Texas rig a worm on a drop shot rig that won’t get pulled off by a short-striking fish.

It’s available in five sizes, from 11/0 to 5/0 and feature’s Owner’s typical Needle Point and Silky Gray frictionless finish.

They’re a bit pricey — $7 for four or five, depending on size — but they are premium hooks and you get what you pay for.

— Bob Gwizdz

