As my search for the ideal drop-shot hook continues, my buddy Ben Nielsen turned me on to a perfect hook for bass fishing: an Owner Cover Shot.
What makes this hook fairly unique is a small bait keeper maybe a quarter inch down the shank from the eye.
It allows you to Texas rig a worm on a drop shot rig that won’t get pulled off by a short-striking fish.
It’s available in five sizes, from 11/0 to 5/0 and feature’s Owner’s typical Needle Point and Silky Gray frictionless finish.
They’re a bit pricey — $7 for four or five, depending on size — but they are premium hooks and you get what you pay for.
— Bob Gwizdz
