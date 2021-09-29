Back in the day, if you saw a photo of a trout angler, he often sported a wicker creel on his hip. Much has changed; most trout anglers catch and release their fish these days. But those who do keep fish have largely moved on to canvas creels as they are more practical, especially if you're fishing in tight, brushy creeks.
I have a Danielson creel that I use when brook trout fishing. They've been around for a long time, are sturdy, compact and relatively inexpensive (suggested retail $17.99).
And I do have a wicker creel. It rests atop the tank on the toilet adjoining my office where the Woman I Live With uses it to store an extra roll of toilet paper. — Bob Gwizdz
