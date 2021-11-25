Charter boat skipper Len Harrington recently turned me on to the Bubba cordless electric knife and I was impressed. Powered by a lithium ion battery, the Bubba made short work of some large walleyes in a spot where an electrical outlet was unavailable.
Harrington said he can filet between 100 and 150 fish on a charge and, if not in use, the charge lasts a long time.
The Bubba cordless comes with a set of four blades, an extra battery, and a carrying case. It retails for around $200, but I’ve found it online for significantly less.
— Bob Gwizdz
