chubby darter.jpg

One of the important factors in vertical jigging baits is how fast they fall.

When the fish are aggressive, it hardly matters, but when they’re finicky, a slow-falling bait comes in handy, and that’s where the Chubby Darter by Salmo shines.

Lightweight baits that are designed to fall slowly, Chubby Darters are a good alternative to spoons or Jigging Rapalas when the fish are being difficult.

Chubby Darters are available in two sizes — 1 3/8th inch, 1/16th ounce or 1 3/4th inch, 3/16th ounce.

They’re available in an array of colors.

— Bob Gwizdz

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you