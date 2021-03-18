One of the important factors in vertical jigging baits is how fast they fall.
When the fish are aggressive, it hardly matters, but when they’re finicky, a slow-falling bait comes in handy, and that’s where the Chubby Darter by Salmo shines.
Lightweight baits that are designed to fall slowly, Chubby Darters are a good alternative to spoons or Jigging Rapalas when the fish are being difficult.
Chubby Darters are available in two sizes — 1 3/8th inch, 1/16th ounce or 1 3/4th inch, 3/16th ounce.
They’re available in an array of colors.
— Bob Gwizdz
