Do transparent bobbers make a difference? They have certainly increased in popularity in recent years, especially with steelhead anglers.
I have never noticed much of a difference, myself, but if it gives you an edge — or if you think it gives you an edge — then why not? Confidence in your presentation is one of the intangibles of fishing.
Although a number of companies offer mostly transparent — there’s often some color, usually red, on the above-water part, to help you see it — I like Carlisle floats or several reasons: it’s a time-tested company, the bobbers are fairly priced, and the brand is owned by a Michigan company, K&E Tackle.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.