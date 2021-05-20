Charter boat skipper Dave Engel showed me the latest in integrated downrigger/sonar technology the other day — a downrigger with an LCD display that communicates via Bluetooth with both his Hummingbird depth finder and his Fish Hawk temperature probe. He can man the downrigger at the stern and never have to go to the cabin to look for depth or temperature data.
I was impressed. The unit he showed me, a Cannon Optimum 10, was not inexpensive — figure around $1,700 retail. But when you consider how much you’ve got into rigging a 30-plus-foot boat, and the convenience of having all your trolling data at your fingertips, it doesn’t seem unreasonable.
— Bob Gwizdz
