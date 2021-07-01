I’ve long been a big fan or blade baits, for both walleye and bass, for both ice fishing and cold-water open-water fishing and I came across a new one (to me) the other day — part of Northland’s Live Forage series.
The Baitfish Minnow Trap is as realistic-looking a blade bait as I’ve ever seen. It’s slightly more elongated than most blade baits and comes in a variety of baitfish finishes, is available in 1/8th and 1/4th ounces.
The smaller ones, I suspect, would be killer on crappie and perch, too
— Bob Gwizdz
