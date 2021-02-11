Having trouble keeping your minnows alive for tip-ups or dead sticks? An aerator will help.
A fishing partner recently turned me on to a small (it weighs 1/4th pound) battery-powered air pump that clips on the side of your minnow bucket and will aerate up to three gallons of water. It’ll run for 20 hours on two AA batteries (but will run on one) and includes a 24-inch air tube and air stone.
And it’s inexpensive; the Baby Bubbles pump retails for around $7.50, but you can find them at discount stores for as little as $5.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.