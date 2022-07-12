TRAVERSE CITY — A bullet from the gun of a 35-year-old Indiana man echoed throughout the Flap Jack Shack’s men’s bathroom during the breakfast rush.
According to Michigan State Police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll, troopers from the Cadillac post responded to a call about the accidental discharge of a firearm at 8:30 a.m. on July 11. The gun is owned by the Indiana man, who said he was visiting northern Michigan on vacation at the time.
MSP officials stated that the man said he was using the restroom at Flap Jack Shack and hung his handgun on the coat hook inside the stall. When he finished and went to retrieve his gun, it discharged a bullet.
“The bullet went through the stall door, struck the ceiling, and then ricocheted off, landing on the floor,” an MSP report said.
Lt. Carroll said the man had a valid permit to carry the gun. A report was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, although no official charges have been filed as of 1 p.m. on July 12.
MSP has had no other cases like this over the past year, according to Lt. Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.