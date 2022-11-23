TRAVERSE CITY — Annika Schaetzel said she was just trying to sell wedding photo boards on Facebook Marketplace when something strange happened.
After listing the items for $20 each on the third week in September, a user named “Christina Lina” asked for Schaetzel’s phone number. Then “Lina” sent a Google verification code to Schaetzel in an attempt to log in to her email. And that user was persistent.
“I got such a weird feeling about this message,” Schaetzel said. “It was the verbiage that was being used, and just trying to relentlessly get information.”
When she realized that “Lina” was trying to hack into her personal email, Schaetzel blocked the user. And, when she thought about what that user could have had accessed through her email, such has her online bank account, it scared her.
After growing up in East Lansing and living in Pennsylvania for a couple of years, Schaetzel moved up north. Nothing like that had ever happened before in other places she’s lived, she said. So she decided to post her experience in a local Facebook group to make sure others didn’t fall into the same trap. In the comment section of that post, Schaetzel said, “A lot of people were sharing similar stories about what happened to them.”
“I think a lot of people still think of Traverse City as a small close-knit community where not a lot of bad things happen,” she said. “So I think they’re trying to take advantage of the trusting nature of Traverse City residents to pull these scams off.”
Police confirm that scams in the area are continuing to target unsuspecting victims, but they’re trying to do something about it.
Lt. Brandon Brinks of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office provided a series of free informational classes to teach members of the community how to avoid scam calls, emails and text messages.
The four classes were hosted by Brinks, and community deputies in township halls throughout the county. A total of about 25 people attended their classes in Garfield and Acme townships.
“I’m not sure if it has had an impact or not, or if we would even be able to ever know for sure in the future,” Brinks said. “But I hope it saves some people from becoming victims.”
Over the summer, cyber scams stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from residents, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting.
And, once the money has been transferred to the scammer, Brinks said, it’s nearly impossible to get it back.
Although he would not comment on exactly how the sheriff’s office handles scam cases for security reasons, Brinks said that some of the more recent cases have involved sizable amounts. In one case, an elderly couple was bilked out of $350,000 by someone pretending to be an Apple employee. Brinks said that is the largest amount, thus far, that he’s encountered.
Law enforcement officials have said that the Federal Bureau of Investigations will only investigate scam cases that have a minimum monetary value of $250,000. However, Capt. Chris Clark said they also will investigate cases that appear in a pattern or have unique circumstances to them.
“There are so many different types of scams out there,” Clark said. “They’re always coming up with new ideas.”
In some cases, he added, all officers can do is file a police report for the victim to give to either their bank or their insurance company to see if they may recover some of their losses.
“If we have an out-of-the-country suspect or something like that, the chance of us solving that isn’t very good,” Clark said.
Soon, he noted, people will be able to report identity theft cases online. Once they file their online report, he said that a list of resources will pop up.
Until then, the best way to prevent being scammed is not to give personal information out online or over the phone.
Brinks said he plans on holding two additional classes on scam awareness classes at the YMCA and the Commission on Aging in Traverse City later this winter.
