TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger got top marks in his annual review, exceeding expectations in most categories, with county board members praising his handling of the pandemic in the last year.
Alger was graded in four broad categories — board relations, strategic planning, leadership and staff relations and financial management.
“Nate continues to provide reassurance that my ‘yes’ vote for his appointment was the best choice for Grand Traverse County,” board Co-chairman Ron Clous wrote in his evaluation.
The former county undersheriff, Alger took the post in June 2018. No action was taken at Wednesday’s regular meeting as his contract was extended by three years in February.
That extension came with a 5 percent pay increase for each of those years. The first will kick in July 1, when he will be paid $145,242 annually.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel and Commissioner Penny Morris gave Alger the highest marks possible in every category.
“I was impressed by the job well done under extraordinary circumstances,” wrote Morris, a new commissioner who has been on the board since January.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said Alger exceeded his expectations in board relations, commenting that he navigates a diverse board honestly and diplomatically.
While Commissioner Betsy Coffia gave Alger satisfying marks, she wrote that he needs improvement in providing leadership and guidance to the board.
“I would like to see Mr. Alger demonstrate more independence and leadership in shaping board agendas with topics which he deems real county priorities,” Coffia wrote.
She also wrote the board chairman should not be allowed to block Alger from placing items on the agenda, which has been a “troubling trend over the last 2.5 years that needs to end.”
