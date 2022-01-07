TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County board members spent more than an hour talking about the fate of Twin Lakes Park, but stopped short of deciding whether it should remain in county hands.
A proposal by Ron Lemcool, supervisor of Long Lake Township — where the park is located — asks that ownership of the park be transferred to the township, along with $50,000 per year for four years to be used for maintenance and some needed upgrades. Residents of the township pay county taxes and that money could be diverted to the township, Lemcool said.
The board approved a motion by Commissioner Penny Morris to have county staffers continue discussions with township officials regarding a transfer of ownership and what that would look like. Morris, who is one of three commissioners who asked for the proposal to be placed on the agenda, ran a dance studio at the park for many years, though it has now closed because of the pandemic.
Morris said she doesn’t care who owns the park, as long as it remains accessible and is preserved.
Darryl V. Nelson, who wanted the item on the agenda just to continue the conversation, suggested an open house take place at the park, as he and possibly other commissioners have not been there in years. No date or time was set for the event.
In addition to income from the rental of the park’s Gilbert Lodge, dormitories and cabins, a cell tower on the property brings in about $12,000 per year from a lease agreement with American Tower. The tower will bring in about $850,000 over the 70-year life of the lease, said Chris Forsyth, deputy administrator for the county.
The money now goes to the county, but could go to the township, Lemcool said.
“Our goal is to take it to the next level,” Lemcool said at Wednesday’s county board meeting. Ideas include non-motorized trails to connect the 174-acre park to Long Lake Township, Green Lake Township and Traverse City; areas for year-round activities; rustic camping facilities and kitchen and bathroom improvements to Gilbert Lodge.
The township proposal came before the county Parks and Recreation Commission in December and a motion to have the county continue operating the park was approved unanimously. Commissioner Betsy Coffia said because of that it makes her uncomfortable to have the county inserting itself into the issue.
“We don’t run the parks — the Parks and Recreation board does,” Coffia said. “I don’t want to poke the Parks and Rec board in the eye when they’ve just said ‘no’ to this.”
Vice Chair Brad Jewett questioned why the county would pay the township to take the park off its hands. Jewett was the third commissioner to ask for the township presentation
Alisa Korn, president of the Parks and Rec board, said she thought it merited a discussion by the county board, though she is concerned about taking $50,000 from the Parks and Rec budget.
“We know that Long Lake Township has great intentions and will do a great job,” Korn said. “But we have to address the financial impact and the unintended consequences. How do we move forward with or without Twin Lakes Park in our portfolio?”
The largest revenue source for the Parks department is the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, but Twin Lakes Park is the only year-round source, said Ryan Walsh, office manager and interim director of the department.
In addition to the lodge, the dormitories and two cabins there are several garages and storage buildings on the property. New roofs are needed on all buildings over the next five years at a cost of about $150,000, Walsh said. Another estimate for gutter systems is between $12,000 and $50,000, he said.
Twin Lakes brought in about $55,000 in revenue last year, Walsh said, with expenses for the park about $8,000 more than that amount. Expenses do not include a caretaker who is paid $45,000 per year, including benefits.
Once improvements are made and a marketing plan put in place, Walsh said the park will generate more income.
