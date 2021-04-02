TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is seeking input from the community on how its governmental offices can be more transparent.
The County Government Communication Survey is posted online and contains about a dozen questions aimed at learning how the public thinks the county can increase access to information and county updates.
The latest survey is a result of insight gained by the county in another survey done in July and August by the National Research Center/Polco. In that survey, one of the areas that received a low rating from respondents was in the area of government transparency.
When asked about their overall confidence in county government, 45 percent of respondents gave a rating of good or excellent, with just 44 percent saying the county is open and transparent to the public.
“People said there were concerns about public transparency,” said Nate Alger, county administrator. “We’re trying to drill down and figure out what that means.”
He hopes the survey will let the county identify the best ways keep the community up-to-date and to communicate regarding services offered by the county.
The county paid $16,000 for the original survey that was sent to 1,700 households chosen at random and posted online, garnering a total of 561 responses. It sought input in five key areas, including the county as a place to visit, the natural environment, housing and affordability, economic impact and health and wellness services.
The county scored higher than the national average as a place to visit, with 94 percent of respondents giving it a rating of good or excellent. It also earned high marks in air quality, walking trails, water resources and open spaces.
Low marks were given in areas such affordable housing, quality child care and available mental health services.
The cost of the latest survey is included in the county’s original contract.
