TRAVERSE CITY — Those who live or own a business in Grand Traverse County are encouraged to take a survey on how $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent.
There will also be several public input sessions on the ARPA funds in June or July, said Nate Alger, county administrator.
The survey can be found at gtcountymi.gov under the administration tab. Paper copies are available at the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave.
The federal ARPA money is meant to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities. A 15-member advisory committee, ARPAC, made up of community leaders representing several sectors and county administrators has narrowed a list of priorities they feel the money should be used for to eight. Survey participants will be asked to rank those categories in order of importance.
Categories include workforce housing, mental and behavioral health services, public safety, childcare, infrastructure, small business and economic development, increasing the number of skilled workers, and stabilizing the health care system.
Participants will also be asked to identify community priorities that may not be on the list.
“We think we’re there, but we want to make sure we didn’t miss anything,” said Nate Alger, county administrator.
Public input sessions will take place in June or July, as many as are needed, but likely four, Alger said. They will take place at different times so as many people as want to can attend, he said.
According to the tentative timeline from the county, the committee will present the results of the survey to the county board in June or July, with the board identifying its priorities and funding levels for each.
The board could decide to fund something that is not on the list, or opt to not fund one that is, Alger said.
In August there is an open application period for people to present their ideas to the county, which will be reviewed and given to the board in October. Though all ideas will be considered, they should fall in line with priorities named by the board, Alger said.
“We don’t want people to be applying for projects that the board will not support,” he said.
Projects will be approved by the county board in November.
The county is being helped through the process of spending ARPA dollars by Public Sector Consultants, hired late last year.
Municipalities must identify how the money will be spent by the end of this year and have it spent by the end of 2024.
