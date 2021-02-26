TRAVERSE CITY — The long-time Grand Traverse County register of deeds has sued the county for age discrimination, claiming the county withheld a raise in an effort to force her to retire.
Peggy Haines, 71, has been in the elected office since 2000 and ran unopposed in November for another four-year term.
She is represented by Traverse City attorney Craig W. Elhart, who said she is asking to be treated equitably and to be given appropriate back wages to be determined at trial, as well as damages and interest.
The lawsuit was prompted by recent raises given to several administrators, including county Administrator Nate Alger, Clerk Bonnie Scheele, and all county Board of Trustee members.
Pay scales for the human resources and information technology directors were also adjusted up.
Alger declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the county has regularly failed to give Haines raises commensurate with her ability and with what registers of deeds are paid in similar Michigan counties, even though the Grand Traverse office has run efficiently run for the last 20 years under Haines.
When contacted, Haines said she took a pay cut eight years ago and has not had a raise since then. She is paid $67,000 per year.
The county also attempted to merge the register of deeds office with the county clerk’s office in an active effort to force her to retire, according to the lawsuit.
In February 2020 the board looked at combining the the two elected posts —which is allowed under Michigan’s constitution — in an effort to save money. The measure was voted down.
“We feel she’s been discriminated against because of her age and because she didn’t want to merge the two entities,” Elhart said.
Haines said she thought her pay would be addressed at a Dec. 11 ad hoc compensation committee meeting that set the other raises.
When she brought the issue up at the meeting she was told a compensation committee would look at her salary at a later time, she said.
Haines claims she was humiliated at the livestreamed meeting when she was ignored and later muted and kicked out.
In July, Haines had submitted a joint request with Scheele to have their salaries reviewed.
The memo included comparisons to other elected officials in the county, as well as what clerks and registers of deeds make in other counties.
At the committee meeting Scheele was given a raise of $11,000 over two years, but a raise for Haines was not discussed.
“There was no logical reason for not addressing my salary at the same time as the county clerk,” Haines said.
In a letter obtained by the Record-Eagle dated Dec. 23 and received by the county Dec. 28, Elhart advises Alger that Haines had retained him as her attorney.
The letter states that commissioners approved raises for themselves and for who they call ‘key staff members,’ but not for Haines.
“I fear, upon looking at the facts, that Ms. Haines is being discriminated against,” Elhart wrote.
The letter asked that Haines be given an appropriate raise within five days or action would be taken.
The county did not respond to the letter, Haines said.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.