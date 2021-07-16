TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County population that has grown by about 13,000 over the last 10 years could mean adding a couple of districts to the County Board of Commissioners.
That decision, as well as the redrawing of districts based on the 2020 census, will be made by a five-member Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission that met for the first time Thursday.
While the U.S. Census Bureau numbers are not yet in for 2020, Clerk Bonnie Scheele estimates that the county has about 100,000 people, up from about 87,000 in 2010. Counties can have from five to 21 commissioners based on population.
Serving on the apportionment commission are Scheele, Treasurer Heidi Scheppe, Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, Chris Cracchiolo, chairman of the Grand Traverse County Democratic party, and Lisa Trombley, chairwoman of the county Republican party.
By law the commission must be made up of the county clerk, treasurer and prosecutor, and the chairperson of each of the two political parties that received the most votes for the office of secretary of state in the last general election.
The make-up in Grand Traverse results in four Republican members and one Democrat. Rules adopted by the commission allow for each member to submit up to three district maps for consideration.
“That means that there will be 12 plans submitted by Republicans and three by Democrats,” Carlton Ketchum said during public comment. “To address this imbalance, commissioners must be allowed to submit more than three plans.”
Members of the community should also be allowed to submit plans, he said.
“There is wealth of talent in our county and whether working individually or in groups, the commission should encourage their submissions,” Ketchum said.
Judy Pelto of East Bay Township said the imbalance does not seem equitable to her. She also would like to see the number of districts decided before the maps are drawn.
“The county is growing and it’s changing,” Pelto said. “I think that it’s really important to do the districts before you think about mapping those districts out.”
Scheele said the commission wants public input, and district maps will be available for people to look at during meetings and on a county webpage developed for the apportionment process. But hundreds of plans submitted by members of the community could get unwieldy, she said.
The county will have just 60 days to approve a new map after census numbers are certified by the U.S. Census Bureau. That should have been done in April, but was delayed by the pandemic and are now expected to be certified in September, Scheele said. No apportionment maps can be created until the numbers are known.
State guidelines say that all districts must be as equal in population, with districts as compact and as square in shape as is feasible. No township or part of a township can be combined with a city unless it is needed to meet the population standard, and townships, cities and villages should generally not be divided, guidelines say.
Districts also cannot be drawn to give one political party an advantage.
Kathy Tuckerman is a founding member of Fair Lines GT, a non-partisan initiative that aims to educate the public about reapportionment and foster a transparent process that the public can be involved in and results in districts that don’t exploit partisan advantage.
“The bottom line is we hope that fair maps are drawn for the county,” Tuckerman said.
The commission approved dates for future meetings — at 2 p.m. Aug. 10, and then at 2 p.m. every Thursday through September, October and November, if needed.
All meetings must comply with the Michigan Open Meetings Act and will be open to the public. A website has been created, https://www.gtcountymi.gov/2488/Apportionment-Commission, that will show the meeting schedule, minutes, maps and census numbers, once they become available, Scheele said.
Before 1969 the county Board of Supervisors had 15 districts made up of the supervisor from each township and four to five representatives from the city of Traverse City, according to information provided by the county.
In 1970 the Board of Supervisors was changed to the Board of Commissioners, with the census that year resulting in a redrawing of the 15 districts. Districts were redrawn in 1980 and the county board was reduced to nine members.
They were redrawn again in 1990, 2000 and 2010, with the board reduced to seven commissioners in 2010.
The county process is separate from the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission that is redrawing state and federal districts. The MICRC, made up of 13 members, hosted its first in-person meeting in Benton Harbor on Thursday. The commission is expected to redraw 13 congressional districts, 110 state House districts and 38 state Senate districts based on 2020 census figures.
The MICDC has four Republicans, four Democrats and five people who don’t identify with either party. It is also seeking input from the public on how new district maps should be drawn.
The creation of the commission to redraw districts in a non-partisan fashion was made possible in 2018, when voters statewide approved Proposal 2, saying “no” to gerrymandering, the practice of manipulating district boundaries to favor one party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.