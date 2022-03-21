TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County will get nearly $3 million in a national opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and drug maker Johnson & Johnson.
The money will be given out in payments in April and July and then annually in the next 18 years, said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel, at a press conference in Traverse City on Monday, said that when she took office in 2019 she made the pursuit of litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors a priority.
"There's no amount of money that can adequately compensate a family for the loss of their loved one or erase the damage done to those who've battled opioid use disorder," Nessel said. "But this settlement represents our best efforts to hold accountable the distributors and manufacturers for the devastating impact their product has had on the residents of our state and our country."
Those distributors, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson will pay $26 billion to communities across the nation — money that must be used for opioid remediation such as the prevention, treatment and abatement of opioid abuse and addiction.
"This is a crisis that has impacted every single community in the state of Michigan," Nessel said, and everyone needs to make sure the money gets to where it is needed.
"This money shouldn't be a political football, it should be something that we get out to serve as many people as possible as quickly as we possibly can."
Statistics show that nearly 3,000 Michigan residents died from an opioid overdose in the last year, nearly three times as many as a decade ago. Thousands of families have been touched by the crisis, with the drugs having a devastating affect on communities across the state and the country, Nessel said.
Grand Traverse County joined the opioid battle in 2017 that led to lawsuits being filed against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications who withheld critical information about the addictive nature of the drugs, said county Administrator Nate Alger.
"We have all suffered significant impacts," Alger said. "We in Grand Traverse County have seen our share of negative impacts due to opioid addiction and we look forward to using these opioid dollars to reverse the course of this epidemic."
Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth in 2017 was assistant prosecutor for the county. As such, he worked with the Traverse Narcotics Team to arrest and prosecute several large scale distributors of narcotics — heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, Oxycontin and more.
"For several years illicit opioids like heroin had a death grip on our community," Forsyth said. "Those were dark days where opioid-related deaths seemed to be happening every day."
He said as part of his job he interviewed many people who were addicted to opioids. The common thread was that they had been sick or injured, were dealing with pain, were prescribed opioids and became addicted to them.
"Their prescriptions ran out and these people were allowed to turn to the black market, to turn to heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, which, in turn, created a crisis in our community," Forsyth said, adding that he is proud to be a part of the county that led efforts in northern Michigan to obtain a settlement that can be used to help solve the problem.
Chris Hindbaugh is executive director of Addiction Treatment Services that treats and touches 3,000 people each year that are "our friends and neighbors." The settlement is a call to action for all community partners to lock arms and create a strategy unique to this area.
"We promise to be good stewards of all the work that you have done and try to save some lives," Hindbaugh said.
Pam Lynch, director of Harm Reduction in Traverse City, said it is "heartbreaking" that the agency will not receive any money from the settlement. Located at 733 E. Eighth St., Harm Reduction runs a needle exchange program, gives out overdose reversal kits and provides or refers people for medication-assisted treatment, outpatient therapy and peer recovery support.
Lynch said she is concerned about the county's tendency to turn to the largest established providers to receive money when they might not be doing the best job.
"It would behoove the county to look to diversifying the providers," Lynch said.
The settlement will be divvied up among 52 states and territories and thousands of municipalities across the country, with Michigan receiving about $776 million. Half will be given to the state and half will be given out in direct payments to 269 Michigan communities, Nessel said.
The state's portion will go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and will be available via grants.
In all, more than 4,000 claims were resolved in three years of negotiations. The settlement is the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, with the first being the $246 billion Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement of 1998.
That money, which is still being collected by states, was spent on budget gaps, road repairs and more, with very little — less than 3 percent — on smoking prevention and cessation programs.
As part of the opioid settlement, pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen are required to establish an independent tracking system and provide information to state regulators on where drugs are going and how often. They will also use data to detect suspicious opioid orders from pharmacies and terminate shipments to pharmacies that show signs of diverting opioids for illicit use and report them to state regulators.
Johnson & Johnson must stop selling opioids as part of the settlement, must not fund the promotion of or lobby on behalf of opioids and will be required to share clinical trial data as part of the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
Nessel said this settlement is not the first regarding the opioid crisis and will not be the last. A $25 million settlement with a strategy and marketing firm that worked with Purdue Pharma was reached about two years ago. There are also ongoing negotiations with Purdue Pharma and a pending case in Wayne County involving Walgreens.
Earlier this month Purdue Pharma reached a deal with a group of states that had resisted the company's bankruptcy plan reached in a 2020 settlement that was eventually tossed out. If the latest settlement is approved, the company will pay out $6 billion to address damage from the opioid crisis.
The earlier settlement, which would have paid out $4.5 billion, came under criticism for being too little from the company owned by Sackler family members who became billionaires through their manufacture and distribution of Oxycontin, which they claimed was non-addicting.
In the more recent settlement, Sackler family members will not be subject to current and future civil lawsuits, though they will not be protected from criminal prosecution.
