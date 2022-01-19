TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County prosecutor has declined to pursue perjury charges against a county department director who was accused by an elected official of lying under oath during a deposition in a civil case.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she declined to pursue charges for lack of merit.
A criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by Register of Deeds Peggy Haines and was investigated by the Michigan State Police. Haines claimed Donna Kinsey, director of human resources for Grand Traverse County, lied under oath during a deposition about whether a meeting between the two women took place.
Haines said she has documentation regarding when and where the meeting took place that she turned over to investigators, while Kinsey denied the meeting occurred.
"The fact remains that I have documented proof that the meeting took place," said Haines, who was disappointed by Moeggenberg's decision. "I will continue to hold my head up knowing I have done nothing wrong."
Kinsey did not return a call from a Record-Eagle reporter seeking comment.
County Administrator Nate Alger updated commission members on the case at their regular meeting Wednesday.
"I was part of this process from tip to toe and in no way, shape or form did Ms. Kinsey commit perjury or anything close to perjury," Alger said. "I don't see any other reason than spite for that charge to be filed."
Moeggenberg said there is no conflict of interest between her position and Kinsey's and the case will not be turned over to a prosecutor in another county.
Haines, 71, filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the county about a year ago, claiming officials withheld a raise from her in order to force her to retire. She also said a move to combine her office with the county clerk's office was an effort to force her to retire.
She said she filed the complaint with MSP because the county treated her badly and humiliated her by failing to give her raises commensurate with her abilities and with what registers of deeds are paid in similar Michigan counties.
She is paid $69,184 per year.
The lawsuit was recently dismissed for lack of evidence by Judge Jason J. Elmore, who heard the case because of a potential conflict of interest with local judges. Elmore found Haines is an elected official and not a true employee as defined by the Elliot-Larson Civil Rights Act -- a law that bans discrimination.
Haines has been in her post since 2000 and is in the first year of a four-year term. It is unclear whether she will appeal Elmore's decision.
The lawsuit was prompted by substantial raises given to several administrators and all board members. Haines has said that when she tried to speak at an ad hoc compensation committee meeting she attended remotely she was muted and kicked out of the meeting.
For the 2022 fiscal year all employees, including Haines, were granted raises of up to 9.5 percent. Raises are based on a wage and compensation study conducted by Municipal Advisory Group that showed county wages lag behind what the study called their market competitors.
