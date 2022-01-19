Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.