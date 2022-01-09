TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners learned last week how much it will cost to expand health care coverage for part-time elected officials, as well as how much it will cost to offer the same coverage to part-time, year-round employees.
County Administrator Nate Alger at Wednesday’s regular board meeting presented those costs, though he said there are a lot of unknowns, such as who will take the benefits and at what level.
In December the board voted to eliminate the part-time designation for commissioners and for the county drain commissioner, which will allow them to add spouses and family members to their health plans.
They currently qualify for single coverage.
The benefit does not go into effect until January 2023 (after the upcoming election) and at that time if all nine commissioners opt for family coverage the cost to the county would be about an additional $73,555 per year.
The county has 28 part-time employees of which 16 take varying levels of insurance coverage.
Part-timers can opt for single, double or family coverage, with insurance rates pro-rated based on the number of hours they work.
The cost to offer them benefits equivalent to what commissioners will get is an additional $75,735 per year, assuming the same number of the various plans are used.
If all part-timers opt for family coverage the cost would be much higher, Alger said.
Alger said very few employers offer benefits to part-time employees.
For the county it is a tool to recruit and retain employees.
All employees and commissioners pay 20 percent of their health plans.
They also receive $2,000 per year if they do not take the benefit.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia requested the numbers, saying the county’s part-time employees should get the same benefits offered to commissioners.
It’s a conversation that should have been had during budget workshops, which were not held, she said.
No action was taken by the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.