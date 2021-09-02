TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County will spend $3.98 million over the next five years for an enterprise resource planning subscription.
The ERP will replace aging finance, human resource and treasury software and hardware currently used by the county, which are out-of-date, said IT Director Cliff DuPuy.
“Enterprise resource planning is a fancy term for a single place where you can get all your human resources, payroll, accounts receivable, things like that,” DuPuy said.
The contract with Workday will cost $2.17 million in the first year, which includes installation and training, and then about $450,000 per year for the next four years.
The County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Wednesday.
The county budgeted $1.5 million in its capital improvement fund this year for the upgrades; the Information Technology department requested another $671,000 from the capital improvement contingency fund to pay the difference.
DuPuy said a detailed request for information looking for vendors was sent out in May. He said some responses were received from consultants who will package a product from a vendor, bring it to the county and act as an intermediary.
“I struggle with that,” DuPuy said. “I believe in having one hand to shake. I’ve had great success going directly to the vendors.”
You do pay a premium for that, he said.
County Administrator Nate Alger said the ERP will not save much money on hard costs, but it will on soft costs such as time and redundancy.
“This is a big ticket item,” Alger said. “It’s a big change ... It is a little more expensive than we expected it to be but it’s our product — we chose it. This is what we feel the county needs to move forward.”
Board Chair Rob Hentschel said the county is in a strong financial position and has a capable IT director.
“This really brings us up to speed and it’s the right time to do it,” Hentschel said.
Vice Chair Ron Clous said he has a hard time wrapping his head around how the new system will save $4 million in time, “But I’ll go with it on face value and expect that you will head off any problems.”
Workday is headquartered in California, but has locations throughout the United States and around the world.
Company representative Todd Eubanks told commissioners that Workday uses a cloud-based delivery model and has contracts with 150 public sector organizations in 13 states.
It also serves several private companies, such as Google, Netflix, FedEx and more, Eubanks said.
Grand Traverse County represents the first municipal account in Michigan, though it has contracts with 61 private organizations in the state, he said.
