TRAVERSE CITY — In a rare showing of bipartisan support for a resolution, the Grand Traverse County Board united on the importance of a free press.
The Resolution in Support of a Free Press was adopted unanimously at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
The resolution was co-sponsored by commissioners Betsy Coffia, a Democrat, and Penny Morris, a Republican. It condemns all acts of threats and violence toward the press and states that while the First Amendment guarantees that people are entitled to express their views and to peacefully protest government decisions they don’t agree with, they do not have the right to “enact or incite physical attacks on media or any other person in that expression.”
The resolution was prompted by national news stories of reporters being harassed, threatened and increasingly becoming victims of violence, as well as two incidents that took place in the Grand Traverse region.
In one, a man grabbed a reporter’s microphone and spit on another at an Elmwood Township event attended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In another, a Record-Eagle reporter reported being assaulted while attending a Citizens Liberating Michigan event at a public park.
Coffia said she appreciated Morris reaching across the aisle, even though she thinks county government shouldn’t be partisan to begin with. Coffia was a reporter at a young age and said it’s a hard job and a low-paid one.
“We are extremely fortunate as a community to still have local newspapers, local journalism because it is a dying art because of the proliferation of online competition,” Coffia said. “Local journalists who are working hard doing their job, whether I like the job they do or not are facing threats and even alleged attacks.”
She thought it was important for the board to have an opportunity to collectively say they do not support threats and violence against the media.
Morris said she might not always like the way the information is presented, but that’s OK.
“We are fortunate because the media sheds a light on things that might otherwise be kept under a rock,” Morris said. “We are appreciative of our press. They do a hard job in an increasingly hostile environment.”
Commissioner Rob Hentschel was at the event where the Record-Eagle reporter told sheriff’s investigators he was attacked. He said the organizers of the event didn’t want the reporter there, but they certainly did not want violence.
“To be honest, it freaked me out,” Hentschel said. “It was a real moment and I’m glad you got together to come up with this.”
Other commissioners said they were glad the resolution was written and applauded Coffia and Morris for working on it together.
