TRAVERSE CITY — When Dr. Michael Collins walked into the Grand Traverse Governmental Center to attend Wednesday’s commission meeting he ran into a woman who reminded him that he got her through a very difficult birth several years ago.
That was a good start to the day, said Collins, who was an obstetrician and gynecologist for about 18 years before leaving his practice to get a degree in epidemiology. He spent the last 28 years as medical director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Collins’ contract expired on Sept. 30 after not being renewed by the county. He believes his penning of an essay criticizing a Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy resolution adopted by the county board in August was the reason. His contract was last renewed two years ago.
The resolution bans the county from mandating a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test for its employees and directs the health department to change messaging regarding the vaccine to include information that people should talk to their health care provider about its risks and benefits.
It also states the county will not encourage area employers to to establish such mandates, something that Collins has said gagged the health department.
During public comment Collins said a Zoom meeting between him and Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth and health department Director Wendy Hirschenberger took place on Aug. 26, after the forum piece was inadvertently posted on the Record-Eagle website for about two hours, but before it was published in the newspaper the next day. Collins said it was obvious Forsyth and Hirschenberger had read the forum.
“They were highly upset, to say the least,” Collins said, adding that Forsyth considered it a betrayal and wanted him to resign immediately, which Collins refused to do.
Collins said his forum piece was the only item that was discussed at that meeting and that there was no mention of any performance issues. Prior to this incident Hirschenberger had never talked to him about any aspect of his job performance that could be improved or corrected, he said.
In addition, Collins said, a report from county Administrator Nate Alger that was in the packet for Wednesday’s meeting stated there were performance issues in general, but no specifics were mentioned.
“So I feel that my contract was terminated because of the forum and only that, pure and simple,” Collins said.
Alger’s report said Collins was informed Sept. 22 that his contract would not be renewed. Alger wrote that many people have drawn incorrect conclusions about why Collins contract was not renewed.
“I have been engaged in significant conversation with our Health Officer and her leadership team regarding the performance of the Medical Director, Dr. Collins,” Alger wrote. “These discussions predate the resolution that the Board of Commissioners passed on Aug. 18, 2021, and prior to Dr. Collins’ forum article in the Traverse City Record-Eagle.”
Hirschenberger does not have a level of trust with Collins, he wrote, and she and her staff have had growing concerns regarding Collins over the last couple of years. Alger wrote that neither he or Forsyth received any direction from any commissioner before the decision was made to let the contract expire.
“The timing of it, I’m sure, is suspicious to people and I understand that,” Hirschenberger said of Collins’ non-renewal.
Hirschenberger said when Collins’ contract was last renewed in 2019 she and her health director had talked about doing a request for proposals for the position, which she said was based on a request from the county board in 2018.
“It was not an easy decision to make,” she said. “Dr. Collins has given us 28 great years at the health department. We have a lot of respect for him.”
But over the course of the pandemic there was a breakdown in communication and ultimately a breakdown in trust, she said.
“It was that that led us to make the determination,” Hirschenberger said, adding that she was going to have that conversation with him on the 26th when he informed her that he had written the op-ed.
Hirschenberger said she sought guidance from administration on what to do next as the contract is with the county.
The issue of Collins’ contract was placed on the agenda by Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who said she heard about administration not renewing the contract when constituents started calling her and she read it on the front page of the Record-Eagle.
“I spent the last week since learning of this doing some fact-finding and have confirmed that Deputy Administrator Mr. Forsyth learned of the piece before it was published and confronted Dr. Collins and asked for his resignation and when he refused, Mr. Forsyth told him he was not going to review his contract.”
Coffia, who voted against the Vaccine Awareness resolution, said she approached civil counsel for guidance on how the board could discuss the issue as a body. She was told it could only be done in an open meeting.
The Michigan Open Meetings Act allows for consideration of the “dismissal, suspension, or disciplining of” a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent in a closed session if the individual requests it but Collins declined, Coffia said.
“In communicating with both our administrator and our health officer extensively over the last several days it is clear to me that this board’s resolution and Dr. Collins’ forum piece critical of us did in fact influence the administration’s actions in asking for the medical director to resign,” Coffia said.
Coffia said there is no written request for improvement in Collins’ job performance.
“Had our resolution not been in the mix, my guess is we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” she said.
When questioned, Hirschenberger said the resolution did not affect services delivered by the health department.
“It did alter our messaging,” Hirschenberger said, but at that time the county had reached a 70 percent vaccination rate. “We felt like we already had probably reached those who were going to actively seek vaccination. We’re also at a point in the pandemic where people have to start making independent decisions about their risks, so we’re still there to communicate out risks and to help people make those decisions.”
Alger said he did not think it was proper to discuss Collins’ contract in an open meeting, directing his comments at Coffia.
“We don’t make a practice of discussing employee performance issues in a public venue,” Alger said. “It is unprofessional.”
Collins may have told Coffia that he didn’t want a closed session, Alger said, “But what you’re ignoring is that this discussion could have brought criticism to the health officer, to Deputy Administrator Forsyth or myself.”
He said Coffia also ignored the fact that Collins is a contracted vendor providing a service to the county rather than a county employee.
Collins said he is still concerned about the effects of the county resolution, especially on the morale of those at the health department, and he hopes the board rescinds it. That didn’t happen.
Several people spoke out in support of Collins during public comment, which he said was very gratifying for him.
“Most of those speaking were pro-Mike,” Collins said. “It ended up leaving me feeling good. Of course it didn’t get my job back, but it was nice.”
