TRAVERSE CITY — Earlier this month, Native American tribes settled with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies for $590 million for the role they played in the opioid epidemic.
One study found Native Americans had the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose deaths of any population group in 2015.
According to data pulled from the Intertribal Council of Michigan, Native Americans have remained disproportionately high in opioid overdose deaths over the past decade.
Each of the 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan are eligible for a share of the settlement money made public last week.
It’s unclear how quickly the money would flow to tribes, but it won’t be until 95 percent of tribes and tribal organizations that sued agree to the settlement. A formula for allocating the money must be developed by a special court master and the judge who oversaw the case.
Last year, the four companies announced a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments to end all suits; the agreement with tribes is to be subtracted from those deals.
Under the deal, Johnson & Johnson would pay $150 million during two years, while AmerisourceBergen McKesson and Cardinal would contribute $440 million in total over seven years.
Right now, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians are among the tribes that are choosing to participate in having money allocated to them from the settlement, which would be used to deal with the opioid epidemic.
GTB Chairman David Arroyo said that the tribe will follow what is outlined in the order.
“We’re very thankful to be a part of this,” Arroyo said, adding that the money received by the tribe will be utilized to benefit citizens of GTB who suffer from opioid diagnosis.
A 236-page court document filed in the case laid out staggering statistics for tribes related to drug-related crimes and deaths, and noted a long history — including the federal government’s attempts to assimilate Native Americans into white society — that has contributed to generations of trauma.
- Data taken from a 2017-2018 report by the Intertribal Council of Michigan showed that 79 percent of AI/AN clients in the Anishinaabek Healing Circle Tribal Treatment and Recovery Initiative with an opioid-use diagnosis experienced violence/trauma.
- In 2016 the rate of mortality from opioid overdose in Michigan Native Americans was 36.5 per 100,000, compared to Michigan’s total population at 24.4 per 100,000, according to data pulled from the Intertribal Council of Michigan
- Data taken from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show that the number of drug overdose deaths involving all opioids in American Indians (Native Americans) increased from 2016 to 2017.
Arroyo said that the opioid epidemic faced in Michigan tribes, such as GTB, are part of a segment to a national issue with rising opioid-related deaths.
- According to data from the CDC, the US reached another high record in 2020 for drug overdose deaths, exceeding previous years.
- In both 2019 and 2020, rates were highest for non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN) people (30.5 and 42.5 per 100,000, respectively), stated data released from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
- The same report found that American Indians or Alaska Natives continued to have the highest drug overdose death rate in 2020 at 42.5 deaths per 100,000.
Many sovereign nations in Michigan like GTB have taken steps to address the opioid epidemic in their communities.
GTB’s Behavioral Health Service programs is a Tribal Access and Care Coordination Center as well as a Clinical Treatment Provider for the Anishinaabek Healing Circle through the Intertribal Council of Michigan.
The program is part of a intricate and detailed initiatives for GTB, along with nine other federally-recognized sovereign nations in Michigan that support the values and recommendations expressed in the National Tribal Behavioral Health Agenda developed by SAMHSA, the Indian Health Services and the National Indian Health Board.
BHS states that in efforts for ongoing sober support to individuals upon their return to the community, the department helps with development for aftercare plans that include ongoing sober support, and resources for treatment.
Arroyo said that the tribe takes suffering from opioid addiction seriously and GTB will continue to address the opioid epidemic through their ongoing efforts. GTB will benefit from the settlement, no matter how small the amount, but Arroyo noted that the money will not solve the issue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
