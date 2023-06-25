TRAVERSE CITY — Four years after it shut down, the former Holy Angels Elementary facility is being prepared to welcome some of the area’s youngest students in again.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools this fall plans to open St. Francis Preschool at the site, which shares a building with St. Francis High School. In 2019, Holy Angels closed when the new Immaculate Conception Elementary building was constructed. Those changes were brought on as a result of continued growth in the district, reports from the time indicate.
But that trend has continued unabated since then, necessitating another reshuffle, said Cindy Weber, enrollment director for the district.
“Over the last couple of years, our school has been blessed with an abundance of interest from prospective families,” she said. “And as we continue to grow, we wanted to be able to serve as many families as possible.”
With Immaculate Conception filling up, GTACS decided to move some of its preschool classrooms back into the 11th Street building. The district has been working for about the past year to get the space ready for 3- and 4-year-old students, Weber said.
The classrooms that will be used for the preschool are currently being renovated with new paint jobs and flooring. Furniture will be delivered in a few weeks, and classes will be ready to start in the fall, according to the district.
The district is “thankful to have the extra space,” site administrator Janet Troutman said in a press release.
That additional square footage will allow the preschool to accept about 100 students — 30 more than they could take previously. Pre-Kindergarten classes, which will remain at Immaculate Conception, also will have more room as a result of the transition, according to the district.
Even so, spots have been filling up fast. There are only a few more openings in the 3- and 4-year-old sections available, Weber said.
The development comes amid a climate of what some experts have called a “childcare crisis.”
In Michigan last year, about 14 percent of children younger than 5 had a family member who quit, declined or changed jobs because of child care problems, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation in its recently released national 2023 Kids Count Survey.
In 2022, the Michigan League for Public Policy reported there were only 8,000 providers to take care of nearly 560,000 children under the age of 5 in the state.
Meanwhile, Weber said, ”There has been a deficit for families looking for quality preschool education” in the region, which this expansion can help to address.
“We are just thrilled to be able to be in a position to help families, but also to be able to put them in an environment that’s Christ-centered, and where they’ll be known and cared for during the time they’re with us,” Weber said.
Private and tuition-based programs, like GTACS’s preschool offerings, exist in one particular niche of the childcare landscape, said Mary Manner, Great Start collaborative coordinator for United Way of Northwest Michigan.
But Manner indicated they may not necessarily solve problems for struggling and working families.
Additionally, preschools — publicly or privately funded — exist to offer an educational, “school day experience.” What they don’t necessarily provide is the year-round, five-day-a-week support during the workday that so many parents need, she said.
“We actually have plenty of preschool [options] for 4-year-olds in our region, and in the state,” Manner said. “What we don’t have is plenty of care for infants and toddlers.”
GTACS makes it clear that their program is not a daycare — though after-school care is available for working families, offering play and snack time until parents are available to pick their children up, Weber said.
The program features a “strong religious curriculum,” which is designed to develop the “whole child” — academically, emotionally and spiritually, said Principal Maureen DeYoung.
Pre-schoolers will receive early instruction to introduce them to phonics and help build number sense, while also building manners and socialization skills and providing space for exploratory, creative play, she said.
The preschool offers two-, three- and four-day a week options for 3-year-olds, and four- and five-day a week options for 4-year-olds. Additionally, parents can choose between full-day or morning-only schedules.
“Many of [our primary school students] start in our 3-year-old program, and just to watch them grow and flourish and be who God called them to be is a blessing for us,” she said.
While work still needs to be done to improve childcare access to financially struggling families as well, it’s good for there to be a diversity of childcare and early childhood education options, said Seth Johnson, director of Northwest Michigan United Way.
Johnson said there’s no single method that makes sense for every family.
“There’s no one way to raise a child,” Johnson said. “Every child is very unique, and the paradigms and the values that you put around that child are also very unique — household to household, parent to parent, and child to child as well.”
