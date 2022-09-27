TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy Board of Directors has picked the interim to become the school’s next superintendent.
GTA’s board voted unanimously to recommend Michelle Floering, the public school academy’s current interim superintendent and secondary principal, for the post of superintendent at a Tuesday meeting.
Unlike traditional public schools, the board cannot hire superintendents and, instead, must recommend candidates for hire to AccessPoint, an external human resources firm that the school uses.
GTA’s board held two rounds of interviews after narrowing their applicant pool from 10 to three. After the first round of interviews in mid-September, the board voted to ask Floering and Rachel Roberts, the director of elementary learning and choice at Brevard Public Schools in Florida, back for a second round of interviews, but Roberts withdrew her application earlier on Tuesday.
Shawn Lewis-Lakin, a consultant from the Michigan Association of School Boards who is helping the board through the superintendent search, said Roberts withdrew via email, saying she had decided the school was not the right fit for her.
The Record-Eagle was unable to reach Roberts for comment Tuesday.
Floering started with GTA in 2002 as the band director, and she has been the secondary principal since 2018.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, director Patrick Alpers made a motion to forgo the interview with Floering so that the board’s search committee could rethink the superintendent search in light of Roberts’s withdrawal. That motion failed on a 3-3 vote, with board president Dana Holcomb, director Matt Mulholland and director Kelly Junga voting “no”.
The board then amended its agenda to remove Roberts’s interview and move the public comment section up to precede Floering’s interview.
Several members of the community at the meeting sported stickers that said, “We support Mrs. Floering,” and more than a dozen parents, students and teachers spoke during public comment in support of Floering, citing her past leadership, her character and her treatment of students.
No one at the meeting expressed opposition to the board hiring Floering.
“She is, by far, the most dedicated person I’ve ever seen, to children, to her staff. She has been the most transparent person we’ve ever had to start a school year, who just says, ‘I’m going to tell you how it is,’” said Kevin York, a physical education teacher at GTA. “This school year has started, by far, better than any school year in 15 years.”
Many parents and teachers who spoke expressed concerns about what would happen if an outsider took on the role and did not fit with the culture of the school, saying that that has happened in the past.
Sarah Carroll, a parent of two kids at GTA, said she came to the meeting to support Floering. She said, with the change in leadership, she would like to see the school’s values and traditions remain intact, and Floering’s experience with the school would ensure that that is the case.
Eric Send, another parent of two students at GTA, said he would like to see the next superintendent continue the school’s focus on character education and choice theory. The new superintendent also should prioritize staff retention and address parent concerns, he said.
Floering said she was not expecting the outpouring of support, but it moved her to tears.
During the interview, the board asked Floering about teacher retention, her leadership style, how she works with people whose beliefs do not align with her own and student enrollment.
GTA has lost about 300 students in the past five years, according to data from MI School Data, and the results from a recent survey show that the GTA community views enrollment as one of the school’s top challenges.
After Floering’s interview ended, Lewis-Lakin led the board members through a debrief, during which board members said they were impressed by Floering’s preparedness, her out-of-the-box ideas, her commitment to the school, her dedication to promoting the school and her commitment to collaborating with staff.
Board members also expressed an interest in seeing her develop an expertise on curriculum and getting her more involved in leadership training.
After Alpers made the motion to recommend Floering’s hiring, he and director Lori Hansen pushed their fellow board members to voice whether they felt Floering fell short of aligning with the posted search criteria.
Junga, Holcomb and Mulholland pointed to Floering’s lack of expertise in curriculum development and evaluation, her lack of experience building a school budget and high teacher turnover at the secondary school as areas where she may fall short of their criteria.
Before the vote, Mulholland also said he was concerned about the fact that the superintendent hiring process did not proceed as planned, since the board’s second-round interviews were reduced from one to two.
Hansen said the board has received a lot of communication in support for Floering, adding that it was difficult for her to believe board members would know better than parents and teachers.
“She has proven herself over and over again, and to not give her this opportunity would be doing the school wrong,” Hansen said. “It would be doing our children wrong, and it would be doing our staff wrong, and it would be doing the future of GTA wrong.”
The crowd thinned out as the meeting went on, but, after adjournment, the remaining community members burst into applause.
Holcomb said the board is happy with its decision and to have finished the months-long search process that began in June when former GTA Superintendent Jim Coneset resigned.
The board has made a concerted effort to remain transparent throughout the process, Holcomb said. It feels good to have a permanent top administrator so they can work on long-term goals, she said.
Floering said it was a relief to receive the recommendation from the board. “I have been doing this job since June 14, and it is nice to finally feel that it is real,” she said.
