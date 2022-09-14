As they reclined at table in the Village of Cana, celebrating the wedding of some friends of the fam, Mary, Jesus, and the first disciples were tipping a few back when the dreaded words drifted like the angel of death through the crowd: “We’re out of wine!”
Thankfully, with a little nudge from Mom, Jesus worked His ways and the wedding feast continued for the rest of the week. But rightfully lost in the pandemonium was that for his first-of-many miracles, Jesus chose… wine…WINE!
The earliest known wine dates a few years prior — 6,000 to 8,000 years BC, to be vaguely correct, when grapes left at the bottom of a pottery jar fermented, allowing man to enjoy his first buzz. Whether we have the Georgians, Greeks, Armenians, Iranians, or Chinese to thank, only history will tell.
Personally, I’m grateful to all those cultures for having played a role, especially to any descendants who settled here, because you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a winery — around 40 in our Grand Traverse region. They’re all awesome, and no time is more ripe for a wine tour than autumn.
While swilled year round, wine makes its big push in September and October when underage kids are in school and cooler weather makes beaches less appealing. Moms and dads, boyfriends and girlfriends, grandmas and grandpas, Millennials and Gen X’ers all converge on local vineyards like thirsty locusts — at any point during these months, if northern Michigan collectively exhaled, they’d blow a .24 percent.
But there’s an art to traditional wine tasting, and if you’ve visited wineries, you’ve hopefully been instructed to taste correctly before purchasing a bottle or case. And if you’re like me, you learned that you’ve been doing it wrong.
There’s an order to wine tasting that doesn’t actually begin with tasting, rather with simply observing, first your surroundings to eliminate noise and olfactory distractions like cologne or perfume. Sounds easy enough in a crowded October tasting room… riiiiight.
But now that you’re alone with your glass of nectar, you must look. Preferred views are from straight on, the side, top, tilted and culminating in a swirl-the-contents-around-the-inside-without-spilling-any technique that requires the coordination of an Olympic gymnast to accomplish without donating the contents to your crotch. I’m slightly better at it than a dead man, which is why I wear old pants to any tasting.
After admiring how it looks, you’re one step closer to beverage-in-gullet, though it’s akin to saying, “Now that you’re on South Manitou Island, all you have to do is swim to Montana,” because it’s sniffing time! Proper sniffing technique means your schnoz “hovers” over the top of the glass instead of inhaling like I do, which looks a lot like I’ve been underwater for five minutes.
Apparently, the wine knows if you’re hovering and relinquishes its mysteries, which, in no certain order, could be anything from… drumroll please… sweet, sour, vinegar, leather (leather?), earth, fruit, flowers, herbs, grasses, mushrooms, rocks, minerals, smoke, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, nuts, honey and butter. And I’m just scratching the surface, folks. The sniffing process takes me so long that by the time I’ve figured out what I’m smelling — which ironically correlates exactly to what the dude pouring told me beforehand — I actually need a drink.
But there’s no gulping or guzzling, rather I’m supposed to sift it in, like zipping a noodle from a bowl of spaghetti, to decide if the wine is balanced, complex, even… harmonious? Whatever, at least we’re finally drinking, so go with it.
All kidding aside, I enjoy wine as much as anyone, and am always trying to learn what I’m tasting versus what I like. But that’s the beauty of wine — like art, you don’t have to understand it to love it.
It’s a late September Friday evening and Lani and I are finishing our selection from some of the region’s finest whites at one of the many wineries near our central Leelanau County home.
A bus pulls up and in barges a raucous bachelorette party, with seven giggling women trailing the bride-to-be, hands over their heads and dancing to unheard music; no doubt this wasn’t their first stop. I glance at the old fella who’d been our knowledgeable tasting guide and he sighs, shoulders slumping almost imperceptibly. I whisper to him that they might fast forward right to the tasting stage. He nods.
P.S. If you’re one of the 17 people in this area who don’t like wine, wait ’til I tell you about the beer. n
