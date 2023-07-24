Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Summer up north offers a variety of outdoor activities, including competitive golf tournaments. Various courses in Harbor Springs gave two tournaments in August and one in September for players and spectators alike to enjoy.
Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) Women’s Senior Championship
Taking place at Harbor Point Golf Club in Harbor Springs Aug. 28 and 29, the 27th GAM Women’s Senior Championship is open to female amateur golfers, 50 years of age and older, who are individual members of GAM with a handicap index not exceeding 25.4.
Shaun Bezilla, golf professional at Harbor Point Golf Club, said the tournament is flighted, with different levels of play within the event.
“It’s designed for competitive golfers, certainly in the championship division, but the rest of it’s just good camaraderie amongst female golfers,” Bezilla said.
Bezilla said he anticipates there will be some participants who are challenged by the par-71 course.
“The greens here are very challenging, so I think you’ll see anywhere from scores in low 70s to scores in the 90s,” Bezilla said. “There’s a lot of slope to them. They’re tiny. They’re small. It’s a classical, old-style resort course — very walkable, not very terribly long but small greens.
“The par 3s here are really challenging,” he added.
The tournament’s format is 36 holes of stroke-play competition, with gross and net prizes awarded in all divisions.
“We’ll host a luncheon after they play on Tuesday, where they give the prizes and awards,” Bezilla said, alluding to the second day of the tournament.
He said Harbor Point Golf Club last held the GAM Women’s Senior Championship in 2019.
“I got a lot of good compliments on the course,” Bezilla said. “Harbor Point continues to make improvements to the facility itself. We’re a 125+ year-old facility, started in 1896. From my perspective as a golf professional, I think it’s wonderful to host an event like this and showcase our facility.”
Bezilla said the tournament is a great opportunity for competition over the age of 50.
“We might be deemed past our competitive years, but we’re not,” Bezilla said. “GAM runs a great summer event series of programs for amateur golfers. If competition is your thing, then GAM is a great place to start.”
Deadline to register: Aug. 18
Entry fee: $190
Age group: 50 years and older
Website: gam.orgPhone number: 231-526-2951
GAM Mid-Amateur Championship
Taking place at The Highlands at Harbor Springs (formerly known as Boyne Highlands Resort) Aug. 30 and 31, the 41st GAM Mid-Amateur Championship is open to male amateur golfers, 25 years of age and older, who are GAM members with a maximum handicap of 5.4 for the mid-am division or 7.4 for the seniors and super seniors divisions.
“The person that’s interested in that tournament, they are a good player,” said Scott Pussehl, tournaments and events professional at The Highlands at Harbor Springs. “They’re going to know golf.”
Pussehl said the 36-hole stroke-play tournament will be played on two of the property’s four courses, the Arthur Hills and the Moor, which Pussehl described as beautiful, resort-style golf courses.
“The Arthur Hills is more wide-opened contoured fairways to little bit more undulating protected greens and playing through several hills on the property…culminating at the 13th hole, where you’re almost on top of the mountain, looking just about all the way down — it’s quite picturesque,” Pussehl said. “We call it the signature hole of the golf course.”
In contrast, Pussehl said the Moor is set on flatter land at the bottom of the hill, with more of a traditional design and well protected greens.
“(There are) a lot of dog legs to negotiate and for players to have a lot of options for risk/reward off the tee,” Pussehl said, adding both courses have a fair number of hazards and water as well.
He said The Highlands at Harbor Springs has hosted the GAM Mid-Amateur Championship for a number of years, adding the tournament has always been well attended.
“We certainly have people from all over the state travel to play in the event,” Pussehl said. “Most of them love to get away and get into northern Michigan and the great golf that we have up here.”
Deadline to register: Aug. 18
Entry fee: $185
Age group: 25 years and older
Website: gam.org
Phone number: 231-549-6028
Boyne Country Invitational (Kirscher Cup Invitational)
Taking place Sept. 1 through 3 at The Highlands at Harbor Springs, the 49th annual Boyne Country Invitational (more commonly known as the Kircher Cup Invitational), is open to all amateur golfers with a maximum handicap of 8.
Pussehl said this event is a 54-hole two-player best-ball stroke-play format, adding it will be played on on the Arthur Hills, the Moor, and the Heather, the latter of which was named the 2018 Michigan Golf Course of the Year by the Michigan Golf Course Owners Association.
“It was actually the first of our golf courses at Boyne,” Pussehl said of the Heather. “(It’s) just a timeless challenge.”
He said the event is open to golfers of all ages, adding the participant’s age determines what tee from which they’ll play.
“It allows people of all ages to stay competitive within the field,” Pussehl said, adding there is no handicap, just gross score.
He said participants needn’t be a member of GAM or The Highlands at Harbor Springs.
“It is an invitational, but it is fairly open,” Pussehl added. “If you want to play and the field’s not full, we’d more than likely love to have you.”
He said many golfers play in both the GAM Mid-Amateur Championship and the Boyne Country Invitational.
“Bring the whole family,” Pussehl said, adding a family cookout takes place after the second round of the Boyne Country Invitational on Sept. 2. “Stay on property. You make a vacation out of it.”
Deadline to register: Aug. 25
Entry fee: $560 ($425 for 25 years old and younger, $350 for members of The Highlands at Harbor Springs)
Age group: all ages
Website: boynegolf.com/events
Phone number: 231-549-6028
